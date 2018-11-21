Little Girl Gets Stuck To Drag Racing Track After Races

The Rapture: it's begun.

UPDATE: As several people in the comments pointed out, it's actually traction compound on the track, not burnt rubber, but I'm not changing the article because I spent a lot of time (upwards of three minutes) on that stupid story and I can't put my brain through that again.

This is a video of a little girl who wanted to stand on the drag track at the South Georgia Motorsports Park a day after the 'ModNationals' Mustang races. Like kale between your teeth on a first date, she gets stuck. That is a lot of burnt rubber. Somebody should scrape all of that up and produce limited edition drag racing shoes with soles made from this reclaimed rubber. Reduce, reuse, recycle. Will they mark up the gymnasium floor so bad that coach makes me play dodgeball in my socks again? Probably. Will I slip and break my arm for the second time? Maybe. Will my crush rush to my aid and care for me like a loving nurse, or puke when she sees the compound fracture? Because in middle school Allison W did the latter.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees burnt rubber and gasoline are two of God's most precious gifts of smell.