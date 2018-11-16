Lazy Levels At Max: Sea Lion Just Rolls Back To Ocean After Chasing Away A Rival

This is a short video of a sea lion that, after spending all his energy chasing a rival male off his stretch of beach, just rolls back down to the water like a child down a grassy hill. Or like me down the stairs to my parents' basement to play video games and avoid my extended family after having too much to eat at Thanksgiving. Unlike mine though, this sea lion's trip didn't end with a hole in the wall and an uncle driving it to the veterinarian.

Keep going for the video.

Source: by

Thanks to Maddie, who informed me it's her birthday today. WELL HAPPY BIRTHDAY, where's the cake?