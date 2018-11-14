Kid Accidentally Breaks Fall Of Friend Who Slipped From Third Story Balcony, Both Walk Away Without Injury

This is a short video of an 11-year old boy in Pusad, Maharashtra, India who climbed onto the third story balcony of a building to retrieve a kite and falls over the balcony after dropping it down. Miraculously, his friend had bent over to pick up the kite at that exact moment, breaking his fall. Both walked away without injury. Talk about being at the right place at the right time. Knowing my luck there wouldn't have been a friend there, and I would have fallen straight into a spike pit like at the bottom of that one Mortal Kombat level.

Keep going for the whole video of a video, but the gif is pretty much it.

Thanks to Marc B and hairless, who agree happy endings are the best endings.