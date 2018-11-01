Just A Squirrel Trying On A 'Scream' Ghost Mask

November 1, 2018

This is a super-short video of a squirrel inadvertently trying on a 'Scream' ghost mask while trying to eat the treat (presumably peanut butter) the video-taker has placed in the mask. The result is pretty solid -- like a turd you can actually be proud of because you stopped drinking so much and started eating right.

Keep going for the video, but the gif is really it.

Thanks to Alex S, who agrees a squirrel with a knife sounds like a terrifying combination.

Smokin' And Drankin': A Whiskey Sipping Glass With A Place To Rest Your Cigar

Previous Story

Video Of The Tallest Skyscraper In San Francisco Turned Into The Eye Of Sauron For Halloween Night

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, awww what a precious little killer, entertainment, feed the biiiiiiirds feed the biiiiiiiirds, feeling stabby, get it away from me!, getting stabby, horror movies, movies, peanut butter, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, treats, video, yikes
Previous Post
Next Post