Job Insecurity: Forklift Operator Knocks Down Shelf After Shelf Of Goods Dominos Style

November 20, 2018

This is some security cam footage from a warehouse where a careless forklift operator sets off a chain reaction that knocks down shelf after shelf, spilling goods in a massive pile on the floor. Like the Energizer Bunny, it just keeps going and going and going. Admittedly, that seems like some pretty shoddy shelving to come down so easily though. Still, just like the time I was fired from that one nationwide restaurant chain with an Australian theme for reasons I can't disclose until the lawsuit is settled, it's probably best this forklift operator omit his most recent employer from his list of references.

Keep going for the whole video. It's a doozy.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees that must have been glorious to see in person for everyone except the forklift operator.

