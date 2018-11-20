Jimmy Dean Sausage Scented Holiday Gift Wrap

November 20, 2018

sausage-scented-wrapping-paper-1.jpg

This is some sausage scented holiday gift wrap from Jimmy Dean. In order to score some you have to submit a Jimmy Dean sausage including recipe to their Recipe Gift Exchange and request the paper as your reward (or a glass sausage tree ornament, chef's apron, or vinyl holiday music record). Unfortunately, it looks like everything but the ornaments have already been claimed (not sure if they're re-upping or not). That's a shame too, because I've been looking high and low for the perfect wrapping paper that would made shredding all the gifts under the Christmas tree even more appealing to cats and dogs.

Keep going for one more shot.

sausage-scented-wrapping-paper-2.jpg

Thanks to Jess D, who agrees the best wrapping paper has been and always will be the funnies from the Sunday newspaper.

Job Insecurity: Forklift Operator Knocks Down Shelf After Shelf Of Goods Dominos Style

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Jenness

    This is not going to end well and will be one of those marketing ideas that causes destruction.

  • Eric Ord

    Not to be rude but which friggin' marketing ideas are you thinking of that cause destruction?! Or are you just thinking of destruction?!

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Geekologie headline of the future: "Gotcha! Prank scented wrapping paper smells like sausage until you open your gift, then smells like flowers."

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS Who wants to smell my meat???

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: christmas, cooking, different strokes for different folks, eating things, i'll eat it if i wanna eat it it's just paper, meat, presents, real things that exist, sausage, scents, smells, things that smell like other things, this will end well, what a time to be alive, yeah you did
Previous Post