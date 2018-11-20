Jimmy Dean Sausage Scented Holiday Gift Wrap

This is some sausage scented holiday gift wrap from Jimmy Dean. In order to score some you have to submit a Jimmy Dean sausage including recipe to their Recipe Gift Exchange and request the paper as your reward (or a glass sausage tree ornament, chef's apron, or vinyl holiday music record). Unfortunately, it looks like everything but the ornaments have already been claimed (not sure if they're re-upping or not). That's a shame too, because I've been looking high and low for the perfect wrapping paper that would made shredding all the gifts under the Christmas tree even more appealing to cats and dogs.

Keep going for one more shot.

Thanks to Jess D, who agrees the best wrapping paper has been and always will be the funnies from the Sunday newspaper.