Jeep Tries To Rip Itself Apart After Getting Stuck In Mud Hole

November 21, 2018

Note: Some colorful language.

This is a video of a Jeep Cherokee trying to disassemble itself after getting stuck in a mud hole. It then briefly tries to reassemble itself before deciding, screw it, I'm better off like Humpty Dumpty. Speaking of -- whatever happened to that guy anyways? "One hell of a giant omelet." *bowing* Your majesty!

Keep going for the whole video. Oh, and if you care what actually happened: "We had just gotten stuck in a mud hole and needed to be pulled out. The hole was deeper than expected and the rusty frame on the Jeep snapped into two. The rear wheels were basically trying to drive away from the Jeep. We were able to be pulled out then drive under its own power back to the parking lot." So there you have it, it's a defective Transformer.

Thanks again to Josh J, who informed me they should try driving the Jeep through a different mud hole and see if the damage reverses itself. Josh, you'd make a fine scientist.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Sheesh! they're gonna need like a whole Walmart of zip ties to fix that.

  • luk

    That is some serious torque.

  • samuele

    It's just one of those new transformer Jeeps.

  • caleb

  • Jenness

    Not too brilliant to take a rusted hunk out mudding like this - but glad they were able to get it to a parking lot. I'm sure a couple crappy popcorn welds will have them trying this all over again next week. LOL

  • Douchy McDouche

  • Bosun Higgs

  • Closet Nerd

    Its like a cat trying to avoid a bath

  • Nicholas Conrad

    It's a Jeep thing.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I don't understand.

  • Bling Nye
  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS I got stuck in your mom's mud hole lol

