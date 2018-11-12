It Was Only A Matter Of Time: Japanese Man Marries Holographic Virtual Reality Singer

Because this is the world we live in, 35-year old Japanese man Akihiko Kondo held a two million yen (~$17,600) wedding ceremony for he and his wife, who just so happens to be holographic virtual reality singer Hatsune Miku. Wait -- isn't she 16?

Akihiko Kondo's mother refused an invitation to her only son's wedding in Tokyo this month, but perhaps that isn't such a surprise: he was marrying a hologram... None of Kondo's relatives attended his wedding to Miku -- an animated 16-year-old with saucer eyes and lengthy aquamarine pigtails -- but that didn't stop him from....a formal ceremony at a Tokyo hall. Around 40 guests watched as he tied the knot with Miku, present in the form of a cat-sized stuffed doll [presumably because the venue didn't have an electrical outlet for his hologram box].

Akihiko Kondo considers himself an ordinary married man -- his holographic wife Miku wakes him up each morning and sends him off to his job as an administrator at a school.

So a school administrator married a 16-year old holographic singer. That is definitely not a sentence that should exist, yet here we are. And apparently he's not the only one -- Gatebox (maker of the little virtual reality holographic box girlfriends/wives previously seen HERE) has issued 'over 3,700 certificates for "cross-dimension" marriages [not all to Miku though].' In related news, does anybody have a website that shows when and where the next rocket launch is going to be, and maybe provides a difficulty level in the form of 0 - 5 hobo bindles for how hard it will be to sneak aboard? Asking for a friend who gave earth a chance and it blew it.

Thanks to v, who agrees you should always follow your dreams, unless you're dreams involve marrying an underage holographic virtual reality star, then you should definitely follow a different dream.