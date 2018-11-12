It Was Only A Matter Of Time: Japanese Man Marries Holographic Virtual Reality Singer

November 12, 2018

virtual-reality-character-wedding.jpg

Because this is the world we live in, 35-year old Japanese man Akihiko Kondo held a two million yen (~$17,600) wedding ceremony for he and his wife, who just so happens to be holographic virtual reality singer Hatsune Miku. Wait -- isn't she 16?

Akihiko Kondo's mother refused an invitation to her only son's wedding in Tokyo this month, but perhaps that isn't such a surprise: he was marrying a hologram... None of Kondo's relatives attended his wedding to Miku -- an animated 16-year-old with saucer eyes and lengthy aquamarine pigtails -- but that didn't stop him from....a formal ceremony at a Tokyo hall. Around 40 guests watched as he tied the knot with Miku, present in the form of a cat-sized stuffed doll [presumably because the venue didn't have an electrical outlet for his hologram box].


Akihiko Kondo considers himself an ordinary married man -- his holographic wife Miku wakes him up each morning and sends him off to his job as an administrator at a school.

So a school administrator married a 16-year old holographic singer. That is definitely not a sentence that should exist, yet here we are. And apparently he's not the only one -- Gatebox (maker of the little virtual reality holographic box girlfriends/wives previously seen HERE) has issued 'over 3,700 certificates for "cross-dimension" marriages [not all to Miku though].' In related news, does anybody have a website that shows when and where the next rocket launch is going to be, and maybe provides a difficulty level in the form of 0 - 5 hobo bindles for how hard it will be to sneak aboard? Asking for a friend who gave earth a chance and it blew it.

  • Jenness

    I believe that everyone should be happy to live their lives and the sooner we can cull the unhealthy people the better for our society and the planet.

    People who are actually attracted to robots and other facsimiles of life over other human beings, regardless of how advanced, should be given them for free, with lifetime upgrades, then sterilized and should be socially shunned if they try and humans who only date other humans. I think this would improve the dating pool dramatically.

    Healthy people (emotionally, mentally, physically) will always want to have actual human relationships, but people slightly damaged (either through genetics or trauma) will probably prefer the relationships of non-human partners where there is no fear of rejection, violence (against them), differing thoughts, actualization or growth.

    This is of course if we DON'T program robots to have some evolution of artificial intelligence to evolve feelings. If they develop their own desires, wants and needs then they'll dump the humans to be with beings that can calculate at their level.

    We'll have to dumb-down the robot AI partners so they wouldn't realize the one-sidedness of their relationships with humans and be content with whatever they were given - not to mention the invariable creepy fetishes.

  • Douchy McDouche

    The sex must be electrifying.

  • Doog

    This must be the asian Krieger

  • Doog
  • Nicholas Conrad

    I mean, it's really great that we can finally use technology to bring happiness to people. In the dark times of the 1990s he would have had to marry an adult sixteen year old! WTF this guy works at a school!?! choose your own adventure novel.

  • James Mcelroy

    "That's what I like about anime girls, I keep getting older, they stay the same age."

  • Douchy McDouche

    Alright, alright, alright.

  • Wooder

    So many questions...
    Is she really a +1 on the RSVP list?
    Does she have a casual outfit, like sweatpants?
    They have NOT had the talk about having kids...
    Can he upgrade her each year? how does she feel about that...

  • James Mcelroy

    This is not OK.

  • FearlessFarris

    And Japan's birthrate continues to decline...

  • James Mcelroy

    based on this story, is that such a bad thing?

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    she'll leave him

  • James Mcelroy

    she'll be back though, once the power comes back on.

