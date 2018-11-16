It Happens: Volunteer Gets Flogged In Head During Fire-Spinning Performance

November 16, 2018

This is a video from a Koh Phangnan, Thailand beach of a volunteer who gets hit in the head during a fire-spinning performance. In his own words while I stand on my desk and demand volunteers for a trust fall:

"I was visiting Thailand a couple weeks ago and saw a fire spinner on the beach, we walked down to where he was performing and started watching. My girlfriend was the first volunteer, she went, everything was all fine and then it was my turn. He says stand straight, don't move. I didn't move. He still managed to hit me in the head with a fire whip. I think I took it like a champ though."

'I think I took it like a champ though.' Haha, that's the story of my life, at least until somebody shows me a phone video of the thing I thought I took like a champ and you can hear me screaming and crying.

Keep going for the whole video while I reminisce about the first time I got hit with a fire whip. Good times, one hell of an orgy.

Thanks to Dunc, who agrees this is exactly why you always volunteer a friend.

