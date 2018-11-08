It Happens: Tow Truck Called To Remove U-Haul From Las Vegas Home's Swimming Pool

This is a video news report from Las Vegas of a tow truck removing a U-Haul from a home's empty swimming pool (at least it wasn't full). The incident wasn't the result of a The Hangover style bender though, rather a homeowner who doesn't know how to drive. Some more info while I bet it all on black because clearly those Gamblers Anonymous meetings from the last post taught me nothing:

"You never realize what people do until you become a tow truck driver," said [Big Valley Towing's] Jose Norena.

"When we got the call originally, we kind of didn't believe it. We needed some visual evidence, so we asked for a picture. In fact, the truck was in the pool," he continued. Norena said the driver of the U-Haul was pulling the truck into the yard to load it up, but accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, sending the vehicle careening into the pool. "It looks like the gentleman was trying to come into his driveway and he launched off the curb," explained Norena.

The bill for the removal of the U-Haul was estimated to be around $3,000. Personally, I would have just left it there with the rest of the crap in the yard I was going to haul to the dump. "It really ties the backyard together, doesn't it honey?" I imagine trying to convince my wife over my second breakfast beer.

