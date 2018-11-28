Impressive: The Best Table Tennis Shot Of 2018

November 28, 2018

This is a video of what's being billed as the best table tennis shot of 2018, although it's almost certainly the best table tennis shot of the decade, and possibly the most significant since Grok first smacked a pterodactyl eyeball across the dinner table with a wooly mammoth bone. Trust me, I studied table tennis, billiards AND pinball in college. "Sounds like you just hung out in bars a lot." WELL IT SOUNDS LIKE YOU DON'T KNOW ME. Were you a bartender? Did you ever find my jacket?

Keep going for the video, including slow-motion.

