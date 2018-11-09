I Know How You Feel: Cat Lazily Flopping Its Way Down The Stairs

November 9, 2018

This is a short video of a cat lazily flopping its way down a wooden staircase. Granted it's not the first video like this I've ever seen, but it is the most recent one. I think we all know how that cat feels. The staircase is the work week, and we're all the cat. The bottom of the stairs is finally leaving work on a Friday to hit happy hour. Sadly, the cat is stopped by an unknown force just a single stair away from being able to put the week behind it. Maybe it was an email from your boss telling you that need to finish a last-minute project before you can leave for the weekend. Or maybe it was a text from your significant other saying they have a headache and just feel like laying on the couch and having you rub their feet all evening while watching a movie of their choosing. Whatever the case, I'm pretending like I didn't see either and I'm getting to the bottom of those stairs.

Keep going for the video.


Thanks to hairless, who sails through the week like riding down the stairs on a baking sheet. MUST BE NICE.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I feel like that would feel really good to be able to rub your fluff all over something. Gonna go build large scale stairs and test this theory.

  • Andyman7714

    I wouldn't even have done half those stairs.

  • Doog

    Someone's got a bad case of the Mondays amirite

  • Michael Knight

    too much percocet... or just the right amount?

  • Closet Nerd

    #ifiwasacat

  • Roark

    Cat: I Identify as a Slinky

  • Jenness

    Man, This was my whole week in a nutshell.

