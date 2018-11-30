How Do You Do, Fellow Officers?: Bear Opens Door To Highway Patrol Office Just Like A Person

This is some security cam footage from the California Highway Patrol's Donner Pass Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility of a bear who opens the door and strolls right in like a person, presumably before being told he'd have to go to a regular police station if he wants to file a complaint against Goldilocks. I only wish he'd gotten angry about it and taken his frustration out on those vending machines. "SOMEBODY OWES ME PORRIDGE," I imagine him roaring as he jammed his giant paw up into the machine to snatch a six-pack of mini powdered donuts.

Keep going for the whole video, complete with exit.

Thanks to becca b, who agrees he was probably just trying to sell Charmin.