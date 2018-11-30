How Do You Do, Fellow Officers?: Bear Opens Door To Highway Patrol Office Just Like A Person

November 30, 2018

This is some security cam footage from the California Highway Patrol's Donner Pass Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility of a bear who opens the door and strolls right in like a person, presumably before being told he'd have to go to a regular police station if he wants to file a complaint against Goldilocks. I only wish he'd gotten angry about it and taken his frustration out on those vending machines. "SOMEBODY OWES ME PORRIDGE," I imagine him roaring as he jammed his giant paw up into the machine to snatch a six-pack of mini powdered donuts.

Keep going for the whole video, complete with exit.

Thanks to becca b, who agrees he was probably just trying to sell Charmin.

  • Wooder

    Why did Tigger look in the toilet?
    He was looking for Pooh

  • Bling Nye

    That's a shit joke.

  • Darren McCoy

    I couldn't bear to watch it!

  • Tigerh8r

    Maybe they had a pick-a-nick basket in there?

  • The_Wretched

    Doughnut run

  • Douchy McDouche

    The suspense was unbearable. Those officers could've met a grizzly end.

  • Bling Nye

    It certainly gave them paws when the bear casually asked a female officer, "What's ursine, baby?"

  • qcp

    He had to take a shit.

  • Bling Nye

    Does a bear shit in the woods CHP station?

  • Irina Abramovich

    Hi, Geekologie!!!!

    atheistgirl looks she has internalized your comment instead and took poop and well, ate it.

