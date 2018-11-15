Home Built Back To The Future II Time Traveling DeLorean Hovercraft For Sale

This is the eBay auction for a custom built hovercraft that looks like the time traveling DeLorean from Back To The Future II. It's not actually any part DeLorean though, it was just fabricated to look like one. What do you get for your $45,000 or best offer? Let me copy/paste that for you while I quote all my favorite lines from the movie and make my cubicle-mate wish he hadn't forgotten his headphones at home:

"This is a hand-made hovercraft that was built between 2008 and 2012 and continuously improved upon since then. I have recently remodeled and upgraded much of it and it is now in the best shape of its life. The thrust engine is about 5 years old and has about 40 hours on it. The lift engine is new and has about 10 hours on it. I spent the last 4 months working full-time to get it in great condition for you! New paint job, new rudders, new wiring, new switches, new led lights, etc."

What you get: Hand-built Hovercraft sculpted to look exactly like a Delorean. This is a functional work of art, it is not a Delorean bolted onto a hovercraft. There's only one in the world! Custom flatbed tilting trailer built specifically for this hovercraft Miscellaneous spare parts and supplies including spare engine parts, fans and propellers, nuts and bolts. Free phone consultations with me for any technical questions you might have. The Hovercraft is based on the blueprints for the Universal Hovercraft UH-13PT



McFly, you bojo! Those boards don't work on water. Unless you've got POWER. Hahahaha, man -- I thought Greg was gonna try to fight me there for a minute. "Who's Greg?" My cubicle-mate. Say hi, Greg! Haha, now put down the letter opener, Greg. Greg -- calm down! "There isn't really a Greg, is there, GW?" No...there isn't even a cubicle if I'm being completely honest. I work from a pile of phone books in a utility closet in my mind. "Whoa." Deep, right? "Like a kiddy pool." Where?! You wait here, I'll go get my water wings.

Keep going for a handful more shots and a five minute video of the hovercraft in action.

Thanks to Douglas D, who agrees roads? Where we're going we don't need roads. Is it the moon?! Because I hope it's the moon.