Holy Smokes: Massive Boulder Misses Mountain Climber By Inches

This is a short video from the Mount Spantik (aka Golden Peak) base camp in Pakistan of a massive disk-shaped boulder taking out the top of a tent before missing a mountain climber by mere inches. Now I'm not saying Zeus clearly doesn't want this man climbing that mountain, but I do know how to take a hint. Like right now I'm pretty sure my boss is hinting I should leave work early. "What was the hint?" He's in a meeting and won't see me leave.

Thanks to Carlos E, who agrees these mountain climbers were clearly getting a little too close to a yeti's cave lair.