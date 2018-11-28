Holy Smokes: Massive Boulder Misses Mountain Climber By Inches
Note: A very appropriate curse.
This is a short video from the Mount Spantik (aka Golden Peak) base camp in Pakistan of a massive disk-shaped boulder taking out the top of a tent before missing a mountain climber by mere inches. Now I'm not saying Zeus clearly doesn't want this man climbing that mountain, but I do know how to take a hint. Like right now I'm pretty sure my boss is hinting I should leave work early. "What was the hint?" He's in a meeting and won't see me leave.
Keep going for the whole video.
