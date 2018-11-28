Guy Follows Red Dead Redemption 2's NPCs Around For A Whole Day To Document Their Daily Lives

So he's a zombie clown all the time, got it.

This is a video created by Youtuber DefendTheHouse, who followed a handful of non-playable characters (NPCs) around in Red Dead Redemption 2 for a whole day to see how they live their daily lives. I have to hand it to the game developers -- the amount of detail they put into this game is staggering, and the majority of these NPCs live more interesting and hard-working lives than I do. My real life is much more similar to the life of that one Sims 4 character my girlfriend put in a bedroom, then immediately went into build mode and removed the door so he couldn't get out. She insisted she was doing it to earn a Playstation trophy, but there's no way we share the same name by coincidence.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Cam, who agrees next stop, Westworld.