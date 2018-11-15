Guy Encounters Large Great White While Kayak Fishing

Because the oceans are not ours, this is a video of a kayak fisherman filming a very large great white shark prowling the waters beneath him, presumably after the same fish he is. Or maybe the shark decided it was just going to skip that rung of the food chain and eat this man. He does sound tasty. A transcription:

Dude -- great white just had my line. It came up right to my boat -- twice.

Aw dude it looked like it was big around as a VW bug! Holy *expletive*! DUDE THERE IT IS -- THERE IT IS! *expletive*! It's twelve feet long and weighs about a 1,000 pounds easy! Holy *expletive*! Dude! *unintelligible*

Hahahhaha, man -- that read like a page straight out of Hemingway's The Old Man And The Sea. I loved that book growing up. I felt like it always served as an important reminder that, even if you do manage catch a giant marlin, sharks are just going to eat it all anyways, so what's the point in trying? "I don't think that was the message." That was absolutely the message. "What about Steinbeck's Of Mice And Men?" Never befriend a giant because eventually you're just gonna have to kill 'em.

