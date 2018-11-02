Guy Carrying 500-Pound Barbell On Shoulders While Mowing The Lawn

November 2, 2018

Seen here feeling the burn (and looking suspiciously like the spawn of Dog The Bounty Hunter), this is a short video of a man mowing his lawn while carrying a 500-pound barbell on his shoulders. I'm semi-impressed, but I'm going to see him cut the whole yard like that before I'm REALLY impressed. Plus maybe do some weeding and cut down a few tree limbs. Shit, and if you could get up on the roof and clean out my gutters out that would be great.

Keep going for the whole, briefly longer video.

Thanks again to Sandy, who agrees it would have been even more impressive if he was lunging.

  • Munihausen

    Exhibit 85549(b) of "Why Single Payer is a Terrible Idea"

  • The_Wretched

    Great for now, he'll not have a useable back pretty soon, however.

  • Bling Nye

    That dude is just one misstep away from fucking his knee(s) up for life... hard.

    Also, I assume this must have been some kind of GW penis simulator, or what it's like to walk around carrying that kind of weight slung up around and over your shoulders.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Jujimufu is a real deal bad-ass. But yeah, even the toughest SOB on the planet can really fuck themselves by doing stupid stunts like this. Or the box-jump.

  • Jenness

    You are such a teacher's pet Bling!

  • Bling Nye

    The last GW writer talked about his penis a lot, so I just assumed.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    AND HE SHALL FORTHWITH BE KNOWN AS....

    Lil Teacher's Pet Hermione!!!

  • Geekologie

    FACTZ

  • Smivey

    The power is in the sunglasses.

