Giant Spinning Blade Vs 10,000 Zombies Tests Game Studio's New 'Dismemberment And Procedural Wounding System'

This is a video simulation of a giant spinning blade tearing through 10,000 zombies in order to test Brilliant Game Studios' new "GPU accelerated dismemberment and procedural wounding system. Limbs can be cut off on a massive scale. Wounds from getting hit appear as deep gouges which warp their mesh." Man, zombies are so stupid -- why are they going to walk right into a giant spinning blade? "They smell the sweet scent of easy brains from the decapitated zombies that came before them." Wow, I can tell you've given this a lot of thought. I respect that about you. Granted I don't like it and it makes me feel uneasy, but I do have to respect it.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to CN, who agrees if your giant spinning blade can't blend 10,000 zombies, why the hell did you buy it in the first place?