Giant Marble Run Machine That Can Facilitate 11,000 Marbles Rolling At Once

November 27, 2018

This is a video of a marble run built in the Netherlands that, running at max capacity, can have as many as 11,000 marbles rolling simultaneously. Some more info while I joke Tootles about losing his marbles. "Don't be a dick." Whatever Peter, you stay out of this.

This marble run (or marble machine) has 4 tipping containers which can release up to 10,000 marbles in one go! If the biggest 2 containers (with 1000 and 10,000 marbles) are tipping at the same time, it creates a flood of 11,000 marbles!


Construction started: April 2015
Construction finished: June 2015
Total number of marbles ~13,500
Number of paths and tipping containers: 4
It's build inside the kids playground "Monkey Town" at Gouda, the Netherlands.

NOTE: There're no neighbors to worry about because it is build behind glass inside an indoor kids playground and the machine will be shut off after closing time of the kids playground.

As fun as that was to watch and listen to, I'm in a bit short on cash now since my marble didn't win the race. "Wait -- you bet on a 10,000 marble race in a Youtube video?" Yes, but only because i had a really good feeling about that one brown marble at the very beginning. "You need help." Come on! *paying coworker another $20* How did you know they were gonna say that?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alan, who informed me he's just getting into marble runs. That's great, I'll come over this weekend.

Hang Glider's First Flight Is 2+ Minutes Of Terror After He Realizes He's Not Attached To The Glider

Previous Story

Shot Of A Beautiful Rainbow Swamp Caused By Naturally Occurring Oils

Next Story
  • Mark

    It would be better if this was a full size amusement park and we could sit inside the marbles with self-balancing mechanisms while riding through the race track.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Oh yeah... Like that movie... What was it called? The Matrix?

  • Doog

    This is like one of those mesmerizing videos all by itself.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    I've seen this years ago. Is that a reupload?

  • AnselmsLies

    Jelle accidentally deleted his Google+, and thus YouTube, account. This is a re-upload, but it's the original creator re-uploading his old content to a new channel.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: betting on things you probably shouldn't, dare to dream little marbles!, having a great time, i dunno i thought the sound was pretty soothing, marbles, race, racing, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, that's a lot of marbles, video, whee!
Previous Post
Next Post