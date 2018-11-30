Gas-Guzzling Muscle Car Swallows A 1/4 Tank In 30 Seconds

This is a video of a heavily modified (presumably for drag racing?) 1968 Dodge Charger chugging a quarter tank of gas in thirty seconds on the road. Some more info while I test drive a new Tesla even though I have zero money for a down payment and the last time I checked my credit score was 310:

"This video took place in Daytona Beach, Florida. My father and I were driving to a car show at Daytona International Speedway on Thanksgiving weekend. Along the way, I noticed his gas gauge quickly moving to empty and decided to record the process in his 1968 Dodge Charger. The end result was us getting stranded because we literally couldn't make it to the next gas station."

I can't tell how fast they're going, but assuming they're doing around 60MPH and the car drinks a quarter tank in thirty seconds, that's a total distance of two miles per tank. And assuming the tank has the car's original 19-gallon capacity, that's 0.105 MPG. That is not very good. For reference, an M1 Abrams tank gets around 0.6 MPG, making it the obvious choice to ride into battle, but not for jumping 14 school buses from a dead stop.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Kevin L, who agrees this is the perfect car for getting somewhere in a hurry, provided that somewhere isn't very far.