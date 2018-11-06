Fortnite Player Single-Handedly Kills 34 Opponents In A Single Match, Sets World Record

Note: Lots of fast movement and flashing color patterns.

This is a video of Fortnite player Rizart setting the new world record for most solo eliminations in a single match, with 34, beating the previous record of 32, and my own personal best of accidentally killing myself with an explosive trap before I even saw another player. "But your own traps can't kill you." Crazy, right?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Joshua S, who plans on setting the record at 99.