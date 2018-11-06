Fortnite Player Single-Handedly Kills 34 Opponents In A Single Match, Sets World Record

November 6, 2018

fortnite-solo-world-record.jpg

Note: Lots of fast movement and flashing color patterns.

This is a video of Fortnite player Rizart setting the new world record for most solo eliminations in a single match, with 34, beating the previous record of 32, and my own personal best of accidentally killing myself with an explosive trap before I even saw another player. "But your own traps can't kill you." Crazy, right?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Joshua S, who plans on setting the record at 99.

  • Seth Brown

    I had no idea the graphics in Fortnight were so... bad...

  • Javier Arreola

    Hey GW, it's Fortnite, not Fornite

  • FearlessFarris

    I've never played Fortnite, and now I have no desire to ever do so.

  • Javier Arreola

    Kids and there fourth night

  • Tigerh8r

    I thought it was, "Fork-Knife", ... (now I'm hungry). :(

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    back in my day, we appreciated EVERY night of Hanukkah!

  • Eric Ord

    "Lots of fast movement and flashing color patterns."

    Sounds like one of those computer presentations I might put together about why that atheistgirl should date me! ;) ;)

  • Wooder

    Well this is a happy moment for some 12 year old...bragging rights for the girls.

  • Bling Nye

    A fine potato harvest.

  • Munihausen

    I've never played Fornite, but his/her opponents did not seem to be terribly concerned about their self-preservation.

  • Bling Nye

    I've played it a bit, I can see the appeal. Other games I'd rather play though.

    But yeah, all it takes is one decent player with enough awareness to prevent what he did, which presumably is what makes it so difficult... you have to luck out and get matched into a lobby predominantly populated by potatoes.

  • Juan Sarmiento

    I really feel sorry for the Guiness Record people, I get they are trying but it feel like r/fellowkids in there.

