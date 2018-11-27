'Forever Pizza', Pieces Of Real Pizza Encased In Lucite, Now Available For Purchase

November 27, 2018

forever-pizza-1.jpg

Remember Steph Mantis's Forever Pizza created for an art exhibit a couple years ago? Well now she'd made a bunch more and you can actually buy a piece. Slices come in either pepperoni or plain cheese and each lucite block measures 4.25 x 2.75 x 1.25". Those are some pretty tiny pizza slices. They also cost $200 apiece. *spit-takes a scalding hot Totino's Pizza Roll* I knew fine art was expensive, but my God. Still, in the event of the apocalypse I will have no other choice but to hack Steph's online store, locate the addresses of everyone who bought a slice, retrieve those slices, then break them open with Thor's hammer and eat them to survive. "Or you could loot a pizza parlor." Yeah I like my idea better, it involves Thor's hammer. "You won't even be able to lift it." Please *curling 2-pound ankle weight with penis, elephant trunk style* I've been training.

forever-pizza-2.jpg

forever-pizza-3.jpg

forever-pizza-4.jpg

Thanks to hairless, who should really get a job at the pizza place I always order from because I'm growing tired of all the unintentional hair toppings.

An Illuminated, Music Playing Yoda 'Do Or Do Not There Is Not Try' Glitter Globe

A Miniature, Functional LEGO Concert Grand Piano

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I mean, it's not the dumbest art I've ever seen...

    https://static.independent....

  • Bling Nye

    You know what would be amazing, is if the $200 for each piece was then donated to buy food for starving people.

    But I suspect it won't...

    There's some serious irony to encasing food and making it inaccessible for consumption but suitable for display, then charging $200 each for it, while people go without food.

  • Closet Nerd

    What will future archaeologists say when they excavate these?

  • Bling Nye

    I assume by then all food will be preserved in this manner and scholars will revere it as the earliest evidence of superior food storage technology.

    That, or it'll just further confirm humans can do some really fucking stupid shit at times.

  • Tigerh8r

    I'm selling $100 bills cased in epoxy for only $200!!!

    Cash in advance please. Oh, and please pay with crisp, new bills.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Jeezus! How can you afford to just give away that much material?

  • Tigerh8r

    You have to read the fine print. I said, "Cased", not "encapsulated." Basically, I plan to squirt some epoxy on one of the bills they send in and just mail them back (return to sender). $25 of each order goes straight to my attorney.

  • Wooder

    OMG its crappy burnt pizza...have they been stealing from my kitchen!

    If we endorse this and buy will he do macaroni next? where does it end...

  • Daniel Silva

    I’m gonna start running slices of cheese through a laminator and selling them for $100. Swiss cheese will be $150, because it’s got holes.

  • Jesus H. Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    I could probably do this with a slice of pizza, a length of fishing line, and some epoxy.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    ok. i lured the fat guy into the epoxy with the hanging pizza bait.

    now what?

  • Jesus H. Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    Pour in more epoxy; quick!!

