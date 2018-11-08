Fore!: Woman Lets Go Of Club At Top Golf

November 8, 2018

Seen here in an outfit that was clearly just purchased from the pro shop, this is an ultra-short video of a woman at Top Golf who can't hold onto her club and nearly hits the woman behind her after bouncing it off the ceiling. I like the woman in the background laughing at her. I wonder how much further the club went than the ball. Also, who takes their top off to play golf? SPOILER: Everyone should from now on.

Keep going for the video, but the gif is really all there is to it minus the audio of her friend playing caddie.

Thanks to Shannon S, who agrees she should have gotten a running start and one-handed it polo style.

China Unveils 'An Artificial Intelligence Virtual News Anchor'

Previous Story

A Stop-Motion Music Video Using 2,250 Photographs To Help Animate The Action

Next Story
  • The_Wretched

    She wasn't there to golf. Just sayin'.

  • digidude

    Dude in the background isn't even sideglancing the hot half-dressed check who dropped the top of her skimpy coverall shorts to take a swing in her bikini top.

  • He prefers chocolate than vanilla, if you know what I mean......

  • sizzlepants

    Well considering she's gripping the club like it's a baseball bat (and damn near swinging it like one)... little wonder this went poorly.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Does anyone else think golf is stupid? Answer: yes. Everyone thinks golf is stupid.

  • Jenness

    I don't. I love golf but only to play. I can't watch it - that is boring as hell to me.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    i totally agree. that said, i live near a top golf and it's a fucking blast.

  • Ollie Williams

    Don’t forget that courses are also a giant waste of space and resources.

  • digidude

    I don't play golf, but I don't hate it. How is it a giant waste of space and resources? It's not like they condemn public housing to put in golf courses. And 95% of the U.S. is totally undeveloped. Having a couple acres of grass and trees you can walk through doesn't seem like much of a problem.

  • The_Wretched

    " And 95% of the U.S. is totally undeveloped."<--that right there goes to show you have no idea what wasted space is. Hint: 100% mall parking lots is an economic and environmental disaster.

  • Ollie Williams

    I'd say using acres of land in urban areas that could be used for literally anything else, such as housing, agriculture, is a waste of space. An average sized golf course uses up to one million gallons of water in the summer to keep the grass green. That isn't even accounting for other land upkeep, parking lots, and buildings, all for a sport. I have the same issue with most any sporting event, like stadiums.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I could never forget that. I do enjoy abandoned golf courses though. They're beautiful.

  • tyr2180

    When I'm not playing golf, I think golf is ok. When I'm playing golf I think golf is the stupidest thing ever and I wish everyone who ever played golf, including me, would just die.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    further proof that women cant drive

  • Claire E. Beckmann

    I am obtaining $14000 monthly you could also do the same. In company job you dont have that freedom that you really want, so office job seriously sucks. However in On-line earning, you will have the freedom to enjoy your time with your family members anytime you prefer and also go on holiday break along with them any month you want. Here's the easiest method to start https://spotlope.tumblr.com

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: fore!, golf is hard, having a great time, hitting things, hole in a million, interesting, obviously you're not a bowler, oh wow, practice makes perfect, sports, that wasn't supposed to happen, throwing things, video, woopsie
Previous Post
Next Post