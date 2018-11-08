Fore!: Woman Lets Go Of Club At Top Golf

Seen here in an outfit that was clearly just purchased from the pro shop, this is an ultra-short video of a woman at Top Golf who can't hold onto her club and nearly hits the woman behind her after bouncing it off the ceiling. I like the woman in the background laughing at her. I wonder how much further the club went than the ball. Also, who takes their top off to play golf? SPOILER: Everyone should from now on.

Keep going for the video, but the gif is really all there is to it minus the audio of her friend playing caddie.

Thanks to Shannon S, who agrees she should have gotten a running start and one-handed it polo style.