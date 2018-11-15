Finally, Sour Patch Kids Breakfast Cereal Is Coming

November 15, 2018

Because some times all the letters you write and prayers you say before bed actually get answered, Post has just announced it's releasing a Sour Patch Kids breakfast cereal in June 2019 (available earlier exclusively at Walmart starting December 26th). Despite the different colors the cereal is all one flavor, "fruity" (aka the essence of a handful of Sour Patch Kids), and advertised as 'Sour Then Sweet'. One Thrillist reporter who got to try the cereal early because my life is't fair described the taste as "Sour Patch Fruity Pebbles," which is 100% a flavor I can get behind. Granted I don't think I've ever tried a sour cereal before, but I already love Sour Patch Kids and Fruity Pebbles and I'm open to new things. "Like swinging?" Exactly.
Now who wants to start camping outside Walmart with me? We can hit their Black Friday deals too and kill two birds with one very unemployed stone.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees Sour Patch Watermelon cereal better be right around the corner.

  • Wooder

    They do NOT look like sour patch kids...maybe dog treats.
    I guess it they are trying to attract kids with visual issues....then they hit the nail on the head.

  • MustacheHam

    Well, it can't be bad. After all their gum based off their candies is pretty good.
    I bet the cereal would taste like the combo of Apple Jacks and Froot Loops. hmm :d

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    you ever try the Skittles gum when they were still making it? it was basically like eating softer Skittles. They tasted so good and so much like Skittles, that I had to consciously think about not swallowing the gum every time. sometimes I couldn't resist.

