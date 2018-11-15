Finally, Sour Patch Kids Breakfast Cereal Is Coming

Because some times all the letters you write and prayers you say before bed actually get answered, Post has just announced it's releasing a Sour Patch Kids breakfast cereal in June 2019 (available earlier exclusively at Walmart starting December 26th). Despite the different colors the cereal is all one flavor, "fruity" (aka the essence of a handful of Sour Patch Kids), and advertised as 'Sour Then Sweet'. One Thrillist reporter who got to try the cereal early because my life is't fair described the taste as "Sour Patch Fruity Pebbles," which is 100% a flavor I can get behind. Granted I don't think I've ever tried a sour cereal before, but I already love Sour Patch Kids and Fruity Pebbles and I'm open to new things. "Like swinging?" Exactly.

Now who wants to start camping outside Walmart with me? We can hit their Black Friday deals too and kill two birds with one very unemployed stone.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees Sour Patch Watermelon cereal better be right around the corner.