Finally, An Officially Licensed OREO Dunking Set

November 13, 2018

oreo-dunking-set-1.jpg

Just in time for the holidays onset of type 2 diabetes, this is the officially licensed OREO Ultimate Dunking Set (spotted in the wild at RiteAid by Instagrammer snackbetch). The $18 kit includes a glass mug, a 'cookie cage' to hang on the side of the mug, cookie tongs, OREO napkin, and three sleeves of cookies. Not a bad idea, but I don't really need this since it isn't conducive to my OREO dunking style. "What is your OREO dunking style, GW?" I'm glad you asked. See what I do is fill a glass with milk about two-thirds of the way, then toss five or eight OREOs in there and walk away. A few minutes later I come back, drink the milk, then upend the glass and tap the cookie mush at the bottom of the glass into my mouth. *Italian chef finger kiss* Bellissimo! "That's disgusting." False, there's nothing disgusting about OREOs except their nutritional information.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

oreo-dunking-set-2.jpg

oreo-dunking-set-3.jpg

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who informed me he liked to break up regular chocolate chip cookies into a bowl then pour milk over them and eat them cereal style, presumably because Cookie Crisp isn't cutting it for him anymore.

  • Biscuits and tea - that's how it should work!

  • KiritoInDungeon

    woww that's good except that fancy looking oreo cup XD

  • Closet Nerd

    Thanks to Closet Nerd, who informed me he liked to break up regular chocolate chip cookies into a bowl then pour milk over them and eat them cereal style, presumably because Cookie Crisp isn't cutting it for him anymore.

    GO BIG OR GO HOME BABY

  • GeneralDisorder

    I've definitely done that a few times. My personal favorite... Reese's peanut butter cups. Crush that shit up in a bowl.

  • Closet Nerd

    "I think it moved, Jerry"

  • Frédéric Purenne

    "... there's nothing disgusting about OREOs except their nutritional information."

    And now, my nostril's purge of the tea I was drinking.

  • Fartbutt

    I like your storyo about oreos. Will try that

  • Geekologie

    you can thank me now AND later

  • Fartbutt

    Thank you sensei

