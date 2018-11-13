Finally, An Officially Licensed OREO Dunking Set

Just in time for the holidays onset of type 2 diabetes, this is the officially licensed OREO Ultimate Dunking Set (spotted in the wild at RiteAid by Instagrammer snackbetch). The $18 kit includes a glass mug, a 'cookie cage' to hang on the side of the mug, cookie tongs, OREO napkin, and three sleeves of cookies. Not a bad idea, but I don't really need this since it isn't conducive to my OREO dunking style. "What is your OREO dunking style, GW?" I'm glad you asked. See what I do is fill a glass with milk about two-thirds of the way, then toss five or eight OREOs in there and walk away. A few minutes later I come back, drink the milk, then upend the glass and tap the cookie mush at the bottom of the glass into my mouth. *Italian chef finger kiss* Bellissimo! "That's disgusting." False, there's nothing disgusting about OREOs except their nutritional information.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who informed me he liked to break up regular chocolate chip cookies into a bowl then pour milk over them and eat them cereal style, presumably because Cookie Crisp isn't cutting it for him anymore.