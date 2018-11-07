Finally, A Decent Pokémon Snorlax Reversible Bath Robe

November 7, 2018

snorlax-robe-1.jpg

This is the $40 Pokémon Snorlax Plush Reversible Robe available from ThinkGeek and Gamestop. It comes in three sizes (S/M, L/XL, 2X/3X) and one side makes you look like a Snorlax, and the other has a repeating Snorlax sleeping pattern. Both sides have Snorlax's ears on the hood though, so that's something. Granted not something I'd write home about, but-- "Why write home when you can just sit at the table and tell your mom while she's cooking dinner." You don't know me.

Keep going for a handful more shots.

snorlax-robe-2.jpg

snorlax-robe-3.jpg

snorlax-robe-4.jpg

snorlax-robe-5.jpg

Thanks to hairless, who agrees there's nothing wrong with answering the door for pizza delivery in a robe as long as it's well-tied and your penis doesn't hang below your knees like mine does (I have to wear pajama pants).

Submersible Discovers Thousands Of Deep Sea Octopuses Brooding Upside Down Over Their Eggs

Previous Story

Need For Speed: African Grey Parrot Cruising Around On An R/C Truck

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bath, characters, comfy, different strokes for different folks, doing battle, finally, geek couture, pocket monsters, pokemon, real products that exist, shower, sleeping at night, soft, the wait is over, things that look like other things, wearing things
Previous Post
Next Post