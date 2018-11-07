Finally, A Decent Pokémon Snorlax Reversible Bath Robe

This is the $40 Pokémon Snorlax Plush Reversible Robe available from ThinkGeek and Gamestop. It comes in three sizes (S/M, L/XL, 2X/3X) and one side makes you look like a Snorlax, and the other has a repeating Snorlax sleeping pattern. Both sides have Snorlax's ears on the hood though, so that's something. Granted not something I'd write home about, but-- "Why write home when you can just sit at the table and tell your mom while she's cooking dinner." You don't know me.

