Dyson Selling $30 Toy Version Of Its Roller-Ball Vacuum For Kids

November 26, 2018

dyson-toy-vacuum.jpg

Because what's the purpose of having kids if not for the cheap labor, this is the $30 Dyson Ball Toy Vacuum (available at Bed Bath & Beyond HERE if you're serious about this). It's powered by four C batteries (no electric plug, -1 point for realism and danger), has a simulated cyclone inside that spins its little beads around and "features actual suction at the foot of the vacuum that can pick up small pieces of paper or tiny poly beads, which links to a dustbin at the back." Obviously, it's not as cool as the Fisher Price ball popper rolling toy I had growing up, but what is? Also, why even bother getting a toy version of a vacuum in the first place? Just plug in your actual Dyson and let your kid have a go at it. Sure the noise will probably make them cry, but that's just the sound of character being built. "Is that what your parents told you?" I was mowing the lawn before I was four. "That's dangerous." No, I mean like a goat. "So you were eating the grass." Sooooo much grass. I still can't pass a fresh-cut lawn without my mouth watering.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees the earlier you start your kids' training, the more prepared they're going to be when it's time to change the oil in your car or climb on the roof and clean out the gutters.

  • Bling Nye

    Preparing the plebs for their futures. Brilliant.

  • Ethel J. Rodriquez

  • Munihausen

    It's a pretty decent toy.

  • Wooder

    Good to see kids working, can we get a chainsaw, lawnmower, window cleaning...

  • Closet Nerd

    GW.... how did you know i was cleaning the gutter this weekend?!
    Also hung a Santa Clause from the gutter on the highest roof for the Holiday Season

  • Hung a Santa?!

