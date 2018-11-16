Doubled Walled Rocks Glasses For Keeping Your Booze Cool

November 16, 2018

double-walled-rocks-glasses.jpg

These are the Double-Wall Insulated Rocks Glasses manufactured by Sun's Tea and available on Amazon. A set of two 9-ounce borosilicate rocks glasses will set you back $17, and keep your drinks cooler longer, without obstructing the view of your drink. Me? I don't really care what my drink looks like, because I know that, just like with people, it's what's on the inside that counts. In this case *shaking plastic cup* half a can of grape soda then vodka to the top.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees there's nothing wrong with double fisting sippy cups.

