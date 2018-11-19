Dare To Dream: Guy Barefoot Waterskis Using Another Man As Tow Rope

November 19, 2018

waterskiing-human-tow-rope.jpg

This is a video of some guy using his one-legged friend as a tow rope to go barefoot waterskiing (no word if this is how the rope lost his leg in the first place). Why? I'm not sure, maybe they forgot their actual tow rope at home. Or maybe they were just feeling silly. I felt silly once. "Was that the time you smiled?" The one and only.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees it would have been even more impressive with a chain of like five people forming the tow rope.

  • Douchy McDouche

    It's all fun and games until someone loses a leg.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Then it's hilarious...

  • Is it waterskiing if there are no skis?

  • Corky McButterpants

    Well, ski (n) comes from old Norse/Norwegian skith, meaning wood.
    • • •
    I guess as long as one of them had an erection, they're good.

  • Closet Nerd

    I'd rather see him hold on to the fake leg, and have it come detached
    HAHAHA

  • Bling Nye

    I just assumed he was riding the prosthesis.

