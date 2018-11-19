Dare To Dream: Guy Barefoot Waterskis Using Another Man As Tow Rope

This is a video of some guy using his one-legged friend as a tow rope to go barefoot waterskiing (no word if this is how the rope lost his leg in the first place). Why? I'm not sure, maybe they forgot their actual tow rope at home. Or maybe they were just feeling silly. I felt silly once. "Was that the time you smiled?" The one and only.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees it would have been even more impressive with a chain of like five people forming the tow rope.