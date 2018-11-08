Custom Wrapping Paper With Your Face On It

These are a bunch of examples of the custom wrapping papers available from GiftWrapMyFace. You just pick a template (they have them for all occasions and themes -- Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, birthdays, graduation, weddings, love, food, pets, characters, etc., etc.), upload a photo of yourself (or somebody else, although I read the FAQs and there was nothing about not being able to use a penis), and $10 gets you a roll of 24" x 30" wrapping paper, or $17 for a 24" x 60". Admittedly, not a bad idea. Any of my friends could gift me an empty box and I'd still be thrilled about it, since ripping their stupid face off would be present enough.

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees a one year subscription in the Jelly Of The Month Club is the gift that keeps on giving the whole year.