Custom Toy Story Pizza Planet Delivery Truck Replica For Sale In Colorado

This is the 1983 Toyota pickup truck its owner near Denver, Colorado customized to look like the fictional 1978 Gyoza Mark VII Lite Hauler pickup truck from Toy Story that makes deliveries for Pizza Planet. Per the $2,500 Craigslist ad while I play 'You've Got A Friend In Me' on Youtube at full volume and sing along. I think we have some bigwigs in the office today and I wanna let them know I'm a team player:

The Pizza Planet truck

A recreation from the Pixar movie Toy Story. The truck runs and handles a bit rough. Its very hard to part with, but it needs to go. Looking for $2500. Make me an offer, but please don't insult me. Lots of my own work went into the exterior.

Admittedly, that's a pretty sweet looking ride. I could really see myself in that. Probably in the back bouncing around without a seatbelt. Also, I liked the, 'Make me an offer, but please don't insult me.' I'll give you $2,480 you rat turd! "She's all yours." Wait, but I thought...

