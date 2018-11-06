Crew Demonstrates Impressive Finger Dancing Routine With LED-Tipped Gloves

This is 'Finger Fireworks 2', a video of dance crew XTRAP (previously seen HERE and HERE) performing a finger dancing (aka tutting) routine with LED-fingertipped gloves so you really appreciate the choreography without having to focus too hard. It kinda reminded me of the little shooting stars I always see right before I pass out. *stands up, immediately sees stars* Trust fall!

Keep going for this video, as well as a solo performance by a samurai from the future.

