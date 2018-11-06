Crew Demonstrates Impressive Finger Dancing Routine With LED-Tipped Gloves

November 6, 2018

This is 'Finger Fireworks 2', a video of dance crew XTRAP (previously seen HERE and HERE) performing a finger dancing (aka tutting) routine with LED-fingertipped gloves so you really appreciate the choreography without having to focus too hard. It kinda reminded me of the little shooting stars I always see right before I pass out. *stands up, immediately sees stars* Trust fall!

Keep going for this video, as well as a solo performance by a samurai from the future.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees light effects make everything better.

  • The_Wretched

    Someone watched The Magicians...And drones do the lights thing better.

    Also, reminds me of Domly-Doms doing the Dom thing. I can't take them seriously either.

  • Peggy D. Rios

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS Dancing with your fingers seems like the laziest kind of dancing

  • Bling Nye
  • Irina Abramovich

    2nd!!!!!

    OR -- in an alternate universe, finger dancing is the ONLY kind of dancing!

