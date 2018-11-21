Comparing All-Seasons Vs Winter Tire Performance On An Ice Rink

November 21, 2018

These are a couple videos comparing the performance of all-season tires versus winter tires on Notre Dame's ice rink. Unsurprisingly to anyone with half a brain, the winter tires perform significantly better, because icy conditions are exactly what they were made for. "Don't lie, you thought winter tires were just a marketing ploy." And I still do, which is why if you really wanna be safe this winter you should buy a Zamboni.

Keep going for the videos, the second of which features vehicles with all-wheel drive. Just go buy the tires already, okay? You can store your all-season ones in my garage, but FULL DISCLOSURE: if you return to only find three, I made a new tire swing.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees buying a tank is also a viable option.

  • Closet Nerd

    But what happens when you use winter tires in the summer?!

  • GeneralDisorder

    The squeak a lot... I drove my Grand Marquis on winter tires for an entire summer. They were going to need replacement before the next winter and I said "well, they have traction... I'll just run what I brung!"

    And I did... I ran them until the late fall and got new winter tires. I had a spare set of wheels the next year.

  • Ollie Williams

    Using winter tires in the summer is extremely dangerous. The ultra soft compound in winter tires will literally melt to the streets. This will not only wear down your winter tires very quickly, but also turn your tires into an oil slick. Most winter tires recommend only using them in ambient temperatures 60 degrees or lower.

  • Closet Nerd

    magic... got it

  • Bling Nye
  • Jenness

    LOL - that's perfect

  • Closet Nerd

    I KNEW IT!!!!!

  • Closet Nerd

    Can you still spin your back tires in a fish tail when you pull the e-brake?!
    If not, fuck it

  • GeneralDisorder

    If you have a rear-wheel drive you can probably burn up your e-brake using engine power...

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Yes you can! I have Nokian Hakkapeliitta 8 with studs on all wheels and I still have fun going out at 2 am with my Scion TC in parking lots doing power slides on snow by pulling the e-brake.

