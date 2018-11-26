Company Renting Light-Up, Noise Making Millennium Falcon And Cinderella Carriage Strollers For Florida Disney Park Visits

Fantasy Strollers is a stroller rental company based in Orlando, Florida that offers 'Spaceship' (Millennium Falcon) and 'Carriage' (Cinderella) strollers for pushing around Disney parks. Both can carry two small children and have light effects, and the Millennium Falcon model even has an interior light choice of red or blue (for dark side vs light side), a control panel, fans, and sound effects. A new model of the carriage stroller being released in January, 2019 will have seats that convert into a bed. Unfortunately, renting either costs $130 per 8 hours, plus $20 for every additional hour. And perhaps most unfortunately, they don't come in adult sizes.

Thanks again to Closet Nerd, who agrees with the already exorbitant cost of going to Disney, in order to rent one of these you may need to leave one of your kids in the hotel room to watch videos of all the rides on Youtube.