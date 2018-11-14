Classic: The Old 'Sit In This Excavator Bucket' Dump In Lake Prank

This is a video from Lagoa Seca, Paraiba, Brazil of a guy getting tricked into sit in an excavator's bucket, then immediately being dumped in a fishing lake. Not tenderly dumped either -- it's a harsh dump. What could they have possibly told him to convince him to sit in there? What did he think was gonna happen? Who falls for that? "Don't act like you've never been tricked into sitting in an excavator bucket before." Man, there never any gold.

Keep going for the video, but skip to 0:40 for the action.

Thanks to Andy TA, who agrees that *grabbing crutches* at least they didn't throw him down the side of a mountain.