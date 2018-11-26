Chest-Mounted Robotic Arms Designed For Feeding That Are Supposed To Make Eating 'A More Socially Engaging Experience'

November 26, 2018

These are the Arm-A-Dine chest-mounted robotic arms (which look suspiciously like chestbursters) created by researchers at the Exertion Games Lab at RMIT University in Australia and the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design that are capable of picking up food items from a table and either feeding them to you or your dining partner based on your perceived facial expression after it picks something up. No -- feed him the romaine! He wants it! Some more info while I catapult a few steaming hot Chef Boyardee raviolis over my cubicle wall with a fork:

In a world where researchers warn about a "loneliness epidemic" and many meals are taken with smartphone in hand, Arm-A-Dine is supposed to remind us that eating is a social event.


So, Arm-A-Dine not only grabs food from the table, but also makes a judgement on who to feed it to. A facial recognition app running on an attached smartphone scans your dining partner's expression. If they're smiling, your arm offers them the food; if they're frowning, you get it. (And if the expression is neutral, the arm hovers ambiguously in the middle [before making a random decision and feeding to one or the other])

And here I thought they were designing these robotic arms to help people with limited mobility be able to feed themselves and live more independent lives. *trying to crush empty ravioli can on forehead* Stupid stupid stupid! "No, that was actually a very noble thought you had, GW." You mean it?! *kneeling* "What are you doing?" Aren't you going to knight me? "It takes a lot more than a single noble thought to be knighted." Oh piss off, King Arthur, that table isn't even round.

Keep going for a video demonstration.

Thanks again to Thaylor H, who agrees these researchers seriously dropped the ball not including a food fight mode.

  • Deksam

    The earlier bio version was not so successful and everyone simultaneously losing their appetite or life...
    https://i.imgur.com/D08YQrz...

  • The_Wretched

    If smiling is the requirement to not starve to death, I'll take starving. No robot is entitled to force one emotion or another one me. Really, what horror show drop out came up with this one.

  • Bling Nye

    r/shittyrobots

  • Ivanna Pewpalott
  • Big Dog on Krampus

    if you wink suggestively, it moves down below the belt. no hands required!

  • Meh

    This will be a hit in the US.

  • Eric Ord

    I watched Kick-Ass the first time last week. Fight me.

  • Doog

    This is the craziest, laziest, stupidest, sadest thing I've seen in awhile.

  • Bling Nye

    I thought it was funny and immediately thought about putting assorted knives on the table instead of food and using them for combat to settle beefs.

  • Doog

    You've changed my entire outlook on this product

  • Ethel J. Rodriquez

  • Munihausen

    Start the reactor!

  • Wooder

    So in this case Debbie Downer would get obese at this dinner table!

    God forbid if you had a sad story to tell...unbuckle your belt here comes the food!

