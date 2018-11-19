Broken Water Main Shoots Massive Geyser Across Four Lanes Of Traffic
This is a video of a broken water main shooting a hefty geyser across four lanes of traffic and creating a BONUS rainbow. You know how I feel about rainbows. "They're your favorite Lucky Charms marshmallow shape." Exactly. Plus I want all the pots of gold at the end of them. Speaking of -- is it illegal to kill leprechauns? Asking for a friend unless it isn't.
Keep going for the whole video.
Thanks again to Josh J, who offered to let me join his end-of-the-rainbow chasing crew, which I politely declined because I work alone so I don't have to share my gold.
-
Jenness
-
Mark
-
Closet Nerd
-
Titty McNipplefondler
-
atheistgirl
-
Titty McNipplefondler
-
ovaherenow, Disqus' G.O.A.T.
-
Eric Ord
-
Eric Ord
-
atheistgirl
-
Eric Ord
-
Eric Ord