Broken Water Main Shoots Massive Geyser Across Four Lanes Of Traffic

November 19, 2018

This is a video of a broken water main shooting a hefty geyser across four lanes of traffic and creating a BONUS rainbow. You know how I feel about rainbows. "They're your favorite Lucky Charms marshmallow shape." Exactly. Plus I want all the pots of gold at the end of them. Speaking of -- is it illegal to kill leprechauns? Asking for a friend unless it isn't.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks again to Josh J, who offered to let me join his end-of-the-rainbow chasing crew, which I politely declined because I work alone so I don't have to share my gold.

  • Jenness

    Why do I think that this started with a frazzled parent stating "Fine, just go play in the street then!"

  • Mark

    I can just imagine what this would have been like if the temps were well below freezing

  • Closet Nerd

    I wonder how big the water mainwas.... 12"?
    Biggest water main i worked on was a 30" water main... that would destroy that road!

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    That's me December 1st

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    The end of no nut November.

  • I understood your joke. It was funny.

  • Eric Ord

    No one understands your obscure alt right references

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS Vid is the ladies when they see how many FIRSTS I get

  • Eric Ord
  • Eric Ord

    I double down on absolutely anything I say or do or imply at all times

