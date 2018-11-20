Bird Rescue Searching For Owner Of Pigeon Found With Custom Bedazzled Flight Suit

These are several shots of 'Rhinestone Pigeon', a pigeon found on the back porch of a Glendale, Arizona woman's home, who turned the bird over to rescue organization Fallen Feathers, who are now looking for the bird's owner since, and I'm not sure if you were aware of this or not, pigeons don't dress themselves.

The rescue's owner, Judy Kieran, told the news outlet they're searching for the pigeon's owner -- because the bedazzled ensemble indicates it's someone's pet.

Since posting photos of the missing bird online, the gemmed pigeon has become something of an online sensation. Kieran joked, "Is he Liberace or the Rhinestone Cowboy? I haven't figured that one out yet. It was more hysterical than anything."

There are several more shots from different angles after the jump, just in case you aren't positive if this is the exact bedazzled flight suit you made for one of your birds. "Hey, I make a lot of rhinestone flight suits." And I understand that. Ten bucks says it's Mike Tyson's.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees there must be one frantic bird owner out there right now.