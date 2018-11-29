Beautiful Timelapse Of Clouds Viewed From Above Looks Like Foamy Ocean Waves

November 29, 2018

This is a timelapse video captured by photographer Lars Leber above Colorado Springs, Colorado where the clouds appear to move like undulating ocean waves. How tranquil. I mean, at least until a cloud shark breaches the surface and bites your f***ing leg off. Super chill till then though.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it would have been awesome to see a pod of cloud dolphins doing flips in those waves.

  • Closet Nerd

    "I wanna dip my balls in it!"

