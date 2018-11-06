Banana Surprise, A Banana Corer And Flavor Injector

November 6, 2018

banana-surprise-1.jpg

Because adding flavor enhancers to the exterior of a banana is for peasants, this is the Banana Surprise, a $26 children's kitchen tool that cores and fills bananas with the injectable flavor of your choosing. You just cut the end off a banana, place it in the Yumstation, jam the corer into the banana, remove it, then inject some jelly or chocolate or whatever and TA-DA, severed penis. Me? I'm not really that into banana surprises. When I have a banana I like to know exactly what I'm getting into, and I'm 100% cool with Bananas The Same As Always.

Keep going for a handful more product shots.

banana-surprise-2.jpg

banana-surprise-3.jpg

banana-surprise-4.jpg

banana-surprise-5.jpg

Thanks to Jodie, who agrees the best thing you can do to a banana is make a banana split. That's what they all dream of being one day.

  • Wooder

    Anyone for "Artificial insemination" for $29, throw away the turkey baster.

  • Munihausen

    Whoever invented this does not have children.

  • Luka Mlinar

    I just came for the comments.

  • digidude

    I did, too. But I think I did it different than you mean.

  • sizzlepants

    So.... you have to spend $25 to be able to waste half of your banana?

    Anyone who remembers how clean sno-cone machines were back in the day know exactly how often this will be used (once) and how clean the snack will be (mess everywhere).

  • Douchy McDouche

    Why does man tamper with mother nature like that?

  • Ollie Williams

    Banana surprise was my nickname in high school.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    u sure it wasnt Pickle Surprise? https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Peggy D. Rios

  • Bling Nye

    I'll just leave this here... https://www.acsh.org/news/2...

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    Banana Surprise? Yumstation??

    i don't even know where to begin with this one. too good.

  • Eric Ord

    This makes me afraid for my penis.

  • Andyman7714

    I'll admit that I covered my crotch while reading that.

  • Corky McButterpants

    Core.. ..Fill.. ..Enjoy!
    At least you can skip step one I suppose. :shrug:

  • Beard

    FINALLY.

