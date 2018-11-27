An Illuminated, Music Playing Yoda 'Do Or Do Not There Is Not Try' Glitter Globe

Because traditional holiday decorating just isn't complete without a healthy helping of Star Wars paraphernalia, this is the $100 'STAR WARS Jedi Master Yoda Musical Glitter Globe With Lights' available from The Bradford Exchange. The glitter globe is limited to a total of 295 units (of which I've already purchased 240 to resell on eBay for a massive loss) and powered by 3 AAA batteries, which illuminate Yoda in blue light and the quote on his base with a soft yellow glow while playing 'music from the movie.' No word what music that is, but hopefully the entirety of the 1978 made-for-TV Star Wars Holiday Special, or the Ewok 'Yub Nub' song from the end of Return Of The Jedi.

Thanks to carey, who agrees if you don't have some sort of Star Wars snow globe on the mantle this holiday season, are you even a fan? (Be sure to check out my eBay listings)