Already Ordered: A Little Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Man Desktop Toy

November 7, 2018

wacky-inflatable-tube-man-desktop-toy.jpg

This is the miniature edition Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy desktop toy. He costs around $8 on Amazon and other places, stands around 18-inches fully erect (about the same as you, stud), and is powered by a 9V battery or A/C adapter (neither included). Obviously, I'm going to mod mine to run off one of my laptop's USB ports so he's never not dancing while I'm working. And by working I mean pretending to work. And by pretending to work I mean blatantly watching Youtube videos and futiley updating my Bumble profile. *leans back, rests feet on table* Yep, I pretty much run this place. "Please, no feet on the tables, sir." You spelled my name wrong on my latte, I deserve this.

Keep going for a bunch of the guys dancing to metal.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees nobody sells used cars like a wacky waving inflatable tube man. Just give that guy a pile of coke and watch the cars drive off the lot.

  • Closet Nerd

    And by pretending to work I mean blatantly [reading Geekologie articles] and futiley updating my Bumble profile.

  • Gingerbread

    According to amazon reviews, this things is not quite as fun as it's advertized. Look it up!

  • Douchy McDouche

    If that video was trying to sell me a Nine Inch Nails album, then it worked.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Oh cool. Exactly what I want as a desktop toy. Something loud!

  • Bling Nye
  • GeneralDisorder

    That's the only twerking video that didn't make me nauseous or concerned for the dancer's safety.

  • Eric Ord

    What if he falls off the roof?!

  • GeneralDisorder

    I see some safety harnesses attached at the top there.

  • Jenness

    That gif and the person who took that is quite humorous

