Already Ordered: A Little Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Man Desktop Toy

This is the miniature edition Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy desktop toy. He costs around $8 on Amazon and other places, stands around 18-inches fully erect (about the same as you, stud), and is powered by a 9V battery or A/C adapter (neither included). Obviously, I'm going to mod mine to run off one of my laptop's USB ports so he's never not dancing while I'm working. And by working I mean pretending to work. And by pretending to work I mean blatantly watching Youtube videos and futiley updating my Bumble profile. *leans back, rests feet on table* Yep, I pretty much run this place. "Please, no feet on the tables, sir." You spelled my name wrong on my latte, I deserve this.

Keep going for a bunch of the guys dancing to metal.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees nobody sells used cars like a wacky waving inflatable tube man. Just give that guy a pile of coke and watch the cars drive off the lot.