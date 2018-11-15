A U.S. Map Of Each State's Most Searched Viral Video

This is a U.S. map highlighting each state's most searched viral video out of the top fifteen most commonly searched in the nation. Apparently the wedding entrance dance video is the most searched overall, and all of them with the exception of 'Linda, honey, just listen," were uploaded prior to 2012, leading at least one blogger to speculate there are a lot of older moms and dads and aunts and uncles out there whose children have finally convinced them to give the internet a try. "But isn't it all just p0rn and identity theft?" my uncle asked. 'Yes' I replied as I placed the free American Online startup disc in his computer's CD-ROM tray.

Thanks to Michael A, who agrees at least Missouri hasn't forgotten about turtle loving Zombie Jonathan. "That's Kentucky." Whatever.