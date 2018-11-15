A U.S. Map Of Each State's Most Searched Viral Video

November 15, 2018

us-map-of-viral-videos.jpg

This is a U.S. map highlighting each state's most searched viral video out of the top fifteen most commonly searched in the nation. Apparently the wedding entrance dance video is the most searched overall, and all of them with the exception of 'Linda, honey, just listen," were uploaded prior to 2012, leading at least one blogger to speculate there are a lot of older moms and dads and aunts and uncles out there whose children have finally convinced them to give the internet a try. "But isn't it all just p0rn and identity theft?" my uncle asked. 'Yes' I replied as I placed the free American Online startup disc in his computer's CD-ROM tray.

Thanks to Michael A, who agrees at least Missouri hasn't forgotten about turtle loving Zombie Jonathan. "That's Kentucky." Whatever.

  • Conrado Parra

    those peeps up north know what's up, all hail the Banana King!

  • MustacheHam

    "I like turtles." - best interview quote.

  • kodama

    "That's Kentucky."

    That's Virginia.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I'm confused... Is this the most searched video this year, or of all time? Maybe in the pre-2012 internet there just wasn't much happening, like how 'the highest ratings of all time' was for mash, but really just because it was the best of the 3 shows in the country at the time, not because it was *that* good.

  • Closet Nerd

    Well, Obviously...
    Hide yo kids
    Hide yo wife

  • Nicholas Conrad

    What ever happened to the Gregory brothers? If only there was a magical network of information that could answer any question... Oh well, guess I'll never know.

  • Closet Nerd

    Maybe Google "magical network of information" or "search engine" and see what site they come up with....

