A Unicorn Performing A Gymnastics Bar Routine

November 5, 2018

This is a short video of a unicorn performing on a gymnastics bar. It's cool enough, but I can understand why they decided to cut the scene from Harry Potter.

Keep going for the whole video, including dismount.

Thanks again to Allyson S, who's holding up a '7' scorecard. I would do the same but I ate mine.

  • Ida Wallace

    Surprise to see this fantastic and cool video of a unicorn performing on a gymnastics bar. Very happy after watching it.
  • Wooder

    I was hoping for a Unicorn pinata, with every hit some candy came out.

    Its a win-win because the Unicorn is motivated to finish and we all get some exercise and candy (win-win-win).
    Plus I see no need for Unicorns, its the drag queen of horses.

  • Andyman7714

    Wouldn't that be a uni-centaur?

  • Homestar

    A Uni-taur wearing a unitard.

  • Jenness

    I didn't hear any sound so I just imagined very rainbow'y magicness and glitter fart noises.

  • Eric Ord

    That's Meh's fetish

  • Doog

    Majestic as !@#$

