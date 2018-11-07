A Super Mario 3 Themed Blinking Light Holiday Wreath

This is the $20 Nintendo Super Mario Light-Up Wreath. It features a Super Mario Bros 3 theme complete with power-ups and has five green LEDs that blink intermittently in the center of the donut blocks. Unfortunately, it does not play any music, which is a shame because an 8-bit medley of holiday songs would have been a pretty sweet addition. 3 out of 5 drunk uncles asking me what the hell is this crap.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees they better make a Legend Of Zelda one next.