A Super Mario 3 Themed Blinking Light Holiday Wreath

November 7, 2018

super-mario-3-wreath-1.gif

This is the $20 Nintendo Super Mario Light-Up Wreath. It features a Super Mario Bros 3 theme complete with power-ups and has five green LEDs that blink intermittently in the center of the donut blocks. Unfortunately, it does not play any music, which is a shame because an 8-bit medley of holiday songs would have been a pretty sweet addition. 3 out of 5 drunk uncles asking me what the hell is this crap.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

super-mario-3-wreath-2.jpg

super-mario-3-wreath-3.jpg

Thanks to blue16, who agrees they better make a Legend Of Zelda one next.

  • Munihausen

    Um, no hammer suit? Not even the Tanooki suit, or the shoe? gtfo

  • The_Wretched

    It has the Tanooki leaf.

  • Candace M. Webb

  • Closet Nerd

    "3 OUT OF 5 DRUNK UNCLES ASKING ME WHAT IS THIS CRAP?!" LMFAO

