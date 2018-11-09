A Stunning Photo Of Jupiter's Swirling Clouds Taken By NASA's Juno Probe During Latest Fly-By

November 9, 2018

juno-pic-of-jupiter-640.jpg

Note: Almost twice as large version HERE in case you want to scour the pic for aliens (I spotted two).

This is a photo of some swirling clouds and a storm (the white oval -- which can grow as large as earth) on Jupiter, taken by a recent (relatively) close fly-by from NASA's Juno spacecraft. Some more info while I close my eyes and pretend I'm there. Or at least anywhere but here:

A multitude of magnificent, swirling clouds in Jupiter's dynamic North North Temperate Belt is captured in this image from NASA's Juno spacecraft. Appearing in the scene are several bright-white "pop-up" clouds as well as an anticyclonic storm, known as a white oval.


This color-enhanced image was taken at 1:58 p.m. PDT on Oct. 29, 2018 (4:58 p.m. EDT) as the spacecraft performed its 16th close flyby of Jupiter. At the time, Juno was about 4,400 miles (7,000 kilometers) from the planet's cloud tops, at a latitude of approximately 40 degrees north.

Amazing. We can send space probes to take pictures of distant planets with storms as large as earth and we can't just all get along. Plus the ice cream machine at McDonald's never works. "You don't need any more ice cream." YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT I NEED. And right now I need a can of whoopass to open. *shakes, opens can spraying self in face, whoops own ass* I'm just not cut out for this world.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees it's lame we don't already have a moon colony.

I Know How You Feel: Cat Lazily Flopping Its Way Down The Stairs

Previous Story

Mom Surprises Her Kids With Wi-Fi, Son Cries He's So Happy

Next Story
  • Jenness

    I laughed so hard at this comment "YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT I NEED. And right now I need a can of whoopass to open. *shakes, opens can spraying self in face, whoops own ass* I'm just not cut out for this world."

    I vow to use it this weekend, passing it off as my own wit which might be considered plagiarizing or identity stealing...hmmm..not sure what it is but I'll just say "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery GW"

  • Closet Nerd

    [Trying to comprehend the size realizing a swirl is the size of our Earth]
    HEAD EXPLODES

  • Megatron Jenkins

    https://youtu.be/855LIxE0qP0 You ain't seen SHIT, buddy.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I find it exciting (not sexually but actually a little bit) how insignificant all of human history really is. We exist on a ball of rock floating in space and from the nearest planet we look like a speck of dust in the sky.

    It doesn't matter if you scream into the void because the void is so large that even if there are other beings out there it's statistically unlikely they'd ever find us.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    And this drives the point home: https://youtu.be/855LIxE0qP0

  • Bling Nye

    You read Douglas Adams? You should if you haven't.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: at least somebody's doing something interesting, beautiful, can't we all just get along, holy smokes, let's go, nasa, oh wow, outerspace, planets, probes, space, spacecraft, storms, the final frontier, to infinity and beyond!, weather
Previous Post
Next Post