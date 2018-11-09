A Stunning Photo Of Jupiter's Swirling Clouds Taken By NASA's Juno Probe During Latest Fly-By

Note: Almost twice as large version HERE in case you want to scour the pic for aliens (I spotted two).

This is a photo of some swirling clouds and a storm (the white oval -- which can grow as large as earth) on Jupiter, taken by a recent (relatively) close fly-by from NASA's Juno spacecraft. Some more info while I close my eyes and pretend I'm there. Or at least anywhere but here:

A multitude of magnificent, swirling clouds in Jupiter's dynamic North North Temperate Belt is captured in this image from NASA's Juno spacecraft. Appearing in the scene are several bright-white "pop-up" clouds as well as an anticyclonic storm, known as a white oval.

This color-enhanced image was taken at 1:58 p.m. PDT on Oct. 29, 2018 (4:58 p.m. EDT) as the spacecraft performed its 16th close flyby of Jupiter. At the time, Juno was about 4,400 miles (7,000 kilometers) from the planet's cloud tops, at a latitude of approximately 40 degrees north.

Amazing. We can send space probes to take pictures of distant planets with storms as large as earth and we can't just all get along. Plus the ice cream machine at McDonald's never works. "You don't need any more ice cream." YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT I NEED. And right now I need a can of whoopass to open. *shakes, opens can spraying self in face, whoops own ass* I'm just not cut out for this world.

