A Stop-Motion Music Video Using 2,250 Photographs To Help Animate The Action

This is the music video for Said The Whale's song 'UnAmerican', featuring over 2,250 photos to animate some of the action. They said the video contains zero special effects and took roughly 80 hours to film. I think we can all agree, that time and effort was-- "Totally worth it?" Sure, if that's how you feel, then that's how I feel too. "But do you really?" My opinion doesn't matter -- unless we're trying to decide on a place to eat. Then it's Taco Bell or an all-you-can-eat buffet every time or I will throw a tantrum that makes a three-year old's look like a walk in the park. A really pleasant walk in the park too, not one where you're shat on by pigeons or attacked by a goose for wandering too close to her nest.

Keep going for the video while I brainstorm ideas for my first music video. I'm thinking babes, hunks, monster trucks and explosions. You know, something for everyone.

