This is 'Some Kind Of', a song by Posy off the album '125' created using all the times characters say 'Some Kind Of' in Star Trek: Voyager. It's definitely a banger. A head banger. Against the side of my desk. "You're bleeding." Briefly consider stopping me when you can see my brain.

Keep going for the music video.

Thanks to carey, who agrees Grand Funk Railroad's 'Some Kind Of Wonderful' this is not.