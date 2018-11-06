A Size Comparison Of People, Places And Things From Lord Of The Rings

November 6, 2018

lord-of-the-rings-size-comparison.jpg

This is a video from MetalBallStudios comparing the sizes of characters, places and things from the Middle Earth universe (previously: some of their other size comparisons). It starts with the One Ring, and ends with Mount Doom, with a bunch of stuff in the middle. I learned a lot by watching it. "Did you?" Not really, no.

Keep going for the video while I argue with a coworker whether Smurfs are really three apples high.

Thanks to Douglas D, who agrees there were several good options in the mix for battle mounts.

Video Of A Giant Mechanical Minotaur And Spider Roaming The Streets of Toulouse, France

Previous Story

Video Of The World's Tallest Statue, Almost Twice As Tall As The Statue Of Liberty

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: apples to apples, apples to oranges, books, characters, comparing things, heck if i know, hobbits, learning by looking, lord of the rings, middle earth, movies, size, size comparison, so that's what that looks like, the one ring, video
Previous Post
Next Post